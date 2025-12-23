Mint Market
Groww, Lenskart to enter BSE Large Cap index from January 2026 — Here's what you need to know

New age companies like Groww and Lenskart are set to enter the BSE Large Cap index effective from this date in January 2026. Here's what you need to know about the update and the share price trend of the two stocks. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published23 Dec 2025, 11:21 PM IST
Shares of Groww and Lenskart will be included on the BSE Large Cap index effective from the stock market open on Tuesday, 6 January 2025.
Shares of Groww and Lenskart will be included on the BSE Large Cap index effective from the stock market open on Tuesday, 6 January 2025.

Newly listed companies, such as online brokerage platform Groww's parent, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, and online retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd, are set to enter the BSE Large Cap index effective from Tuesday, 6 Janaury 2026, according to an official notification on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

On Tuesday, BSE Index Services, a Bombay Stock Exchange subsidiary, informed stock market investors that from the market open on 6 Janaury 2026, shares of Groww and Lenskart will be included on the BSE Large Cap index.

“BSE Index Services Private Ltd (formerly Asia Index Pvt. Ltd.) announces reconstitution results for the below mentioned indices as per change in methodology notice 20251029-21. Effective at the open of Tuesday, 6 January 2026,” according to the filing update.

The company added Tata Motors Ltd to the BSE Allcap, BSE Large Cap, BSE Large Mid Cap, and BSE Industrials indices. While Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Lenskart) will be added to BSE Allcap, BSE Large Cap, BSE Large Mid Cap, and BSE Financial Services indices.

Lenskart Solutions will be added to the BSE Allcap, BSE Large Cap, BSE Large Mid Cap, and BSE Consumer Discretionary indices from 6 Janaury 2026.

Groww share price

Groww or Billionbrains Garage Ventures shares closed 3.26% lower at 160.30 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to 165.70 at the previous market close, according to BSE data.

The online brokerage platform shares have given stock market investors more than 8% returns on their investment since the company's stock was listed on the Indian stock market in November 2025.

Groww shares have risen 6.03% in the last one-month period, and are trading 12.41% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The company's stock hit its 52-week high level at 193.91 on 18 November 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at 112.02 on 12 November 2025, BSE data shows. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 98,962.75 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Lenskart share price

Lenskart Solutions shares closed 0.12% lower at 465.70 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to 466.25 at the previous stock market close, BSE data shows.

The company's shares have given stock market investors more than 14% returns on their investment since they were listed on the Indian stock market in November 2025. Over the last one-month period, Lenskart shares have risen 12.57%, and are trading 15.01% higher in the last five market sessions.

Lenskart's share price hit its all-time high level at 495 on 22 December 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at 355.70 on 10 November 2025, according to BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 80,792.90 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Stock MarketBSEMarket CapitalisationLenskart SolutionsBillionbrains Garage VenturesIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
