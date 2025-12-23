Groww, Lenskart to enter BSE Large Cap index from January 2026 — Here's what you need to know

Newly listed companies, such as online brokerage platform Groww's parent, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, and online retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd, are set to enter the BSE Large Cap index effective from Tuesday, 6 Janaury 2026, according to an official notification on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

On Tuesday, BSE Index Services, a Bombay Stock Exchange subsidiary, informed stock market investors that from the market open on 6 Janaury 2026, shares of Groww and Lenskart will be included on the BSE Large Cap index.

Advertisement

“BSE Index Services Private Ltd (formerly Asia Index Pvt. Ltd.) announces reconstitution results for the below mentioned indices as per change in methodology notice 20251029-21. Effective at the open of Tuesday, 6 January 2026,” according to the filing update.

The company added Tata Motors Ltd to the BSE Allcap, BSE Large Cap, BSE Large Mid Cap, and BSE Industrials indices. While Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Lenskart) will be added to BSE Allcap, BSE Large Cap, BSE Large Mid Cap, and BSE Financial Services indices.

Lenskart Solutions will be added to the BSE Allcap, BSE Large Cap, BSE Large Mid Cap, and BSE Consumer Discretionary indices from 6 Janaury 2026.

Groww share price Groww or Billionbrains Garage Ventures shares closed 3.26% lower at ₹160.30 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹165.70 at the previous market close, according to BSE data.

Advertisement

The online brokerage platform shares have given stock market investors more than 8% returns on their investment since the company's stock was listed on the Indian stock market in November 2025.

Groww shares have risen 6.03% in the last one-month period, and are trading 12.41% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The company's stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹193.91 on 18 November 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹112.02 on 12 November 2025, BSE data shows. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹98,962.75 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Lenskart share price Lenskart Solutions shares closed 0.12% lower at ₹465.70 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to ₹466.25 at the previous stock market close, BSE data shows.

Advertisement

The company's shares have given stock market investors more than 14% returns on their investment since they were listed on the Indian stock market in November 2025. Over the last one-month period, Lenskart shares have risen 12.57%, and are trading 15.01% higher in the last five market sessions.

Lenskart's share price hit its all-time high level at ₹495 on 22 December 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹355.70 on 10 November 2025, according to BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹80,792.90 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Advertisement