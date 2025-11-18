Groww's mcap closes in on BSE's amid trading frenzy, short squeezes
Summary
A severe short squeeze triggered by tight share supply has sent Groww’s value soaring just days after listing, placing India’s largest retail broker by clients within touching distance of BSE’s market cap.
Short squeezes amid tight share supply have catapulted the market value of fintech platform and broking firm Groww close to that of BSE Ltd that runs the 150-years-old Bombay Stock Exchange. Shares of Groww's parent listed on BSE last week.
