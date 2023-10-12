Groww overtakes Zerodha as top brokerage with 6.63 million active investors, Upstox distant fourth
Groww overtakes Zerodha as top brokerage in India with 6.63 million active investors. Upstox ranks fourth and Angel One ranks third in active investors.
With more active investors than Zerodha, fintech startup Groww has overtaken the latter as the top brokerage in India. According to NSE data, as of the end of September 2023, Groww had 6.63 million active investors, whereas Zerodha had 6.48 million.
