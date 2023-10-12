Groww overtakes Zerodha as top brokerage in India with 6.63 million active investors. Upstox ranks fourth and Angel One ranks third in active investors.

With more active investors than Zerodha, fintech startup Groww has overtaken the latter as the top brokerage in India. According to NSE data, as of the end of September 2023, Groww had 6.63 million active investors, whereas Zerodha had 6.48 million.

Groww, which was founded in 2014, is owned by Nextbillion Technology Private Ltd. The company provides financial information services, investment management, tax preparation, and mutual funds.

During the same period, Upstox, a relatively newcomer to the market, came in fourth place with 2.19 million active investors, and Angel One ranked third with 4.86 million active investors.

Upstox, founded in 2009, is operated by RKSV Securities India Private Ltd. The company provides investment advisory services in addition to trading stocks, mutual funds, and IPOs.

ICICI Securities, with 1.91 million clients, ranked fifth on the list.

Groww had 5.37 million customers at the end of FY23, while Zerodha, the had 6.39 million, according to moneycontrol's news report.

Groww has experienced significant growth, rising from roughly 0.78 million users in FY21 to 3.85 million in FY22 and 5.78 million investors in FY23, as per moneycontrol's news report.

The number of demat accounts in the country was estimated to be 12.97 crore at the end of September. NSE data indicated that merely 3.34 crore Indians actively trade on the exchange at least once a year, reported moneycontrol.

India’s largest stock broking platform Zerodha saw slower growth in its bottom-line as well as its top-line in the financial year that ended March 2023 as compared to its tremendous growth in the previous two fiscals.

Despite slower growth than the past two fiscals, Zerodha saw its net profit surge by 39% in FY23 to ₹2900 crore from ₹2094 crore in the fiscal before. Its revenue, on the other hand, grew by 35.5% to ₹6875 crore in FY23 from ₹4694 crore in the financial year ended March 2022.

Nextbillion Technology Private Limited, posted revenue of ₹1,294 crore in FY23, more than tripling the ₹367 crore it reported in FY22. It reported a ₹73 crore net profit, as per moneycontrol report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

