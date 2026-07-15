Groww Q1 results: Net profit jumps 94% to ₹735 crore, revenue grows 66% YoY

Groww Q1 results 2026: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, announced its financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, 15 July.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹735 crore for the first quarter of FY27, registering a 94.44% year-on-year (YoY) jump from ₹378 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

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Groww reported a strong rise in revenue from operations, which increased 66% year-on-year to ₹1,501 crore in the quarter, compared with ₹904 crore in the same period last fiscal.

On a sequential basis, the company's revenue remained largely stable. Meanwhile, its net profit rose 7% year-on-year to ₹735 crore from ₹686 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA and Total Income EBITDA for the June quarter more than doubled year-on-year to ₹971 crore from ₹483 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, it rose 3% from ₹939 crore in the previous quarter, according to Groww's investor presentation.

The company's consolidated total income climbed 63.3% year-on-year during the quarter, supported by strong momentum in newer offerings, including margin trading facility (MTF) and commodity derivatives.

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In the mutual fund segment, Groww maintained its position as India's largest distributor of direct mutual funds, with assets under management (AUM) of ₹1.9 lakh crore. Meanwhile, systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows increased 32% year-on-year, significantly outperforming the industry's 16% growth.

In Q1, the company saw increased contribution from MTF (+1.1pp QoQ) and Commodity Derivatives (+0.4pp QoQ), driven by deeper product penetration and adoption. It also expects the trend of revenue diversification away from Equity Derivatives to continue, offsetting the volatility-driven spike that alluded to last quarter.

Also Read | Q1 results 2026: Groww to Union Bank among firms to declare earnings today

Future Outlook The company said it further strengthened its leadership across key segments in the June quarter by adding 115,000 net clients. The growth was driven by stronger customer retention and enhanced product quality, despite a broader slowdown across the industry.

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“We intend to capture whitespaces in the industry through the manufacturing of differentiated mutual funds and ETFs, based on customer demand. As we announced earlier in the year, we are partnering with State Street Global Advisors for cross-border offerings. Groww AMC’s AUM grew ~140% YoY,” the company said in the investors presentation.

The company further added that AI will fundamentally reshape how we serve our customers. It believes that it is best-positioned to spearhead the use of AI in investing.

“We are in the early stages of using AI in our organisation, like to resolve customer queries at zero wait time, solve for customers’ unique research queries, and increasing product velocity. While we will make significant investments in AI, given our scale, we do not expect any material impact on our margins,” it said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.