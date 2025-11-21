Groww Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 12.2% YoY to ₹471.3 crore

Groww Q2 Results: On Friday, Groww announced a consolidated net profit of ₹471.3 crore, up from ₹420.1 crore a year earlier, reflecting a 12% increase. Compared to the previous quarter, profit surged by 24.6% from ₹378 crore in the June quarter.

The bottom line benefited from an increase in other income, which grew to ₹52 crore from ₹34.6 crore last year. The consolidated revenue from operations decreased by 9.5% on a year-over-year basis, falling to ₹1,018.7 crore from ₹1,125.3 crore, although it rose by 12.7% compared to the last quarter.

The newcomer on Dalal Street reported that its total consolidated expenses for the September quarter declined significantly to ₹432.59 crore, representing a drop of about 27% from ₹589.79 crore during the same period last year.

EBITDA increased 9.7% compared to the previous year, reaching ₹603.3 crore, up from ₹550 crore, and showed a 25% improvement sequentially. The margins widened to 59.3% from last year's 48.9% and from 53.4% in the June quarter.

Active users, mix and engagement in Q2 The number of active users increased by 3.2% from the previous quarter, driven by the acquisition of new users and greater engagement across various products, according to the company. In the second quarter of FY26, newly acquired users were responsible for 4.5% of the 13% growth in revenue, while the remainder came from existing users.

In Q2 FY26, 36% of new users came from mutual fund SIPs, reflecting a 7-percentage-point rise compared to Q2 of the previous year. Stocks-first users accounted for 37%, which represents a decline of 15% points year-over-year. The proportion of ETF-first users increased to 6%, now six times greater than last year, while IPO-first users, which encompass equities and bonds, also reached 6%, marking a twofold increase compared to the previous year.

According to the business, while penetration in derivatives has drastically decreased, more clients are now utilising mutual funds, stocks, PL+LAS, and margin trading facilities.

Groww share price today Groww share price today opened at ₹156.47 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹168.45 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹156.14 apiece.