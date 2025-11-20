Mint Market
Subscribe

Groww share price extends fall to second day, crashes 8% as selling pressure persists. Do you own?

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, parent company of trading platform Groww, plunged 8% on Thursday, marking second consecutive day of losses. On Wednesday, the stock hit 10% lower circuit.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 Nov 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Advertisement
Groww share price falls for second day, tanks 8% due to selling pressure. Do you own?
Groww share price falls for second day, tanks 8% due to selling pressure. Do you own?(Bloomberg)

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, parent company of trading platform Groww, plunged 8% on Thursday, marking second consecutive day of losses. On Wednesday, the stock hit 10% lower circuit.

Advertisement

The stock fell 10% on Wednesday after surging for five consecutive sessions following its listing, during which it had climbed to 90% above its issue price of 100 per share.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Indian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGroww share price extends fall to second day, crashes 8% as selling pressure persists. Do you own?
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks