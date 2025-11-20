Groww share price extends fall to second day, crashes 8% as selling pressure persists. Do you own?

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, parent company of trading platform Groww, plunged 8% on Thursday, marking second consecutive day of losses. On Wednesday, the stock hit 10% lower circuit.
The stock fell 10% on Wednesday after surging for five consecutive sessions following its listing, during which it had climbed to 90% above its issue price of ₹100 per share.
