Groww share price extends gains a day after listing, surges 37% over IPO price: How to trade now?

Groww share price: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of India’s top discount broker Groww, extended gains a day after listing on Thursday, November 13, as investor interest in the recent stock market debutant remained high.

Groww share price jumped nearly 5% to a fresh high of ₹137.45 apiece on the BSE in early trade today. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock hit a high of ₹137.44 apiece.

The stock, which saw 31% listing gains on Wednesday, is now trading 37% above its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹100. Groww, backed by investors including Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, hit a market cap of over ₹83,000 crore today.

Groww breaks poor listing spell According to a Bloomberg report, Groww marks the second-best performance among $500 million-plus offerings this year.

The solid debut comes especially amid the fading listing gains in India's hot IPO market. Ahead of Groww, several marquee names that listed on the stock exchanges, like Studds, Orkla India and eyewear retailer Lenskart, witnessed a tepid start as they all listed at a discount.

Several firms like Pine Labs and PhysicsWallah also trimmed their IPO sizes. However, Groww's bumper debut put into perspective that investor appetite for profitable companies remains high, provided valuations are digestible.

Groww IPO had seen significant interest from investors, with a total subscription of 17.60 times and strong retail and Qualified Institutional Investor subscriptions of 9.43x and 22.02x, respectively, which is demonstrative of their high confidence in the business’s growth story.

The company is the leading discount broker in India. The platform allows customers to invest and trade in stocks (with IPOs), derivatives, bonds, and mutual funds, and facilitates margin trading and personal loans.

The number of active users on Groww’s platform increased at a CAGR of 52.74% from the beginning of Fiscal 2023 through the three months ended June 30, 2025.

How to trade Groww shares now? While Groww's growth prospects are bullish, some concerns around the broking industry linger. However, analysts find the stock good from a long-term perspective.

Given the company’s robust revenue and profit growth, coupled with its innovative digital business model, there is optimism about its long-term potential, said Nitin Jain, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza.

While the brokerage industry can expect some near-term headwinds based on recently announced SEBI policy adjustments and regulatory changes, the long-term trend of financialisation and growing retail participation in the Indian capital markets should suggest a strong backdrop of opportunity, said Master Capital Services.

"With India’s largest and fastest-growing investment platform based on active users, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) is well-positioned to take advantage of this momentum with its technology-enabled and customer-centric business model," it added.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart advised investors to book part profit and hold the rest for medium to long term with stoploss of 80.