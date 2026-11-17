Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures shares climbed 2.5% on Tuesday, November 17, to hit a 52-week high after shares worth ₹1,905 crore changed hands in a large block deal.

The shares were exchanged at an average price of ₹219 apiece, representing a 2.6% discount to Monday's closing price of ₹224.90. While the identities of the buyers and sellers in Tuesday's transaction were not officially known, the latest deal came less than two weeks after another significant block transaction involving Groww shares worth ₹3,708 crore.

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Groww block deal: ₹ 1,905 crore shares change hands As many as 8.7 crore shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, changed hands in Tuesday's block deal. The transaction accounted for 1.4% of the company's outstanding equity and was executed at an average price of ₹219 per share.

The total transaction value stood at ₹1,905 crore. The identities of the buyers and sellers were not officially disclosed at the time of writing.

The latest transaction followed another large block deal on November 6, when 17.42 crore shares, representing 2.8% of the company's outstanding equity, changed hands at an average price of ₹215 apiece. The transaction was valued at ₹3,708 crore.

Among the disclosed sellers in the November 6 transaction, Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1 sold 6.02 crore shares, representing 0.95% of the company's equity, for ₹1,295.78 crore at ₹215.20 per share. YC Holdings II, LLC also sold 5.5 crore shares, equivalent to 0.87% of the company's equity, for ₹1,160.99 crore at ₹211.09 apiece.

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On the buying side, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE - ODI acquired 3.55 crore shares for ₹763.58 crore at ₹215.01 per share.

Earlier, in September, approximately 10.41 crore Groww shares, equivalent to 1.69% of its equity, changed hands in another large block transaction. The shares were exchanged at ₹192 apiece, valuing the deal at nearly ₹2,000 crore. Peak XV Partners was among the sellers in that transaction as well.

Groww stock rallies 46% in 2026 Groww shares rose as much as 2.5% on Tuesday to touch its record high of ₹230.35 per share on the BSE. The stock has now gained 62% from its 52-week low of ₹142.05, recorded in December 2025.

The rally has extended across multiple time frames, with the stock gaining 14% in one month, 16% in three months, 22% in six months and 32% over the past year.

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So far in 2026, Groww shares have surged 46%, sharply outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has declined 3.1% over the same period. The company's market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹1.4 lakh crore.

Groww shareholding As of the end of the September quarter, promoters held a 27% stake in Groww. Among public shareholders, mutual funds owned 10.7%, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 10.9%.

The company also had 8.4 lakh small retail shareholders, defined as investors with authorised share capital of up to ₹2 lakh, who collectively held a 4.3% stake as of September 30. Foreign companies held a 41.46% stake in Groww, with Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1 accounting for 14.22%.

Should you buy Groww shares? Jefferies has maintained its Buy rating on Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures, with a target price of ₹240 per share.

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However, the brokerage has trimmed its FY27-29 estimated earnings per share (EPS) by 2-3%, factoring in the adverse impact of CAS on options order growth and retail options traders. This was partially offset by higher commodity orders.

Jefferies expects margin trading facility (MTF) to become a significantly larger contributor to Groww's revenue over the coming years. The brokerage projected MTF's share of revenue to increase to 14% by FY29E from 5% in FY26.

"Groww's 3% MTF share is expected to become 5% by FY29e, leading to 14% revenue contribution vs 5% in FY26," the brokerage said in its note.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.