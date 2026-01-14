Groww share price pops over 4% as Q3 adjusted profit rises 24% YoY to ₹547 crore

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, surged 4.2% in Wednesday’s session, January 14, to the day’s high of ₹169.40 apiece, as investors appeared to be impressed by the company’s performance in the December quarter.

Groww Q3 2025 Results The company announced its Q3FY26 performance today, reporting a 28% YoY decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹547 crore. In the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹757.11 crore.

This decline was due to a one-time gain (net of taxes) of ₹315 crore booked in Q3 last year. Excluding this, operating PAT increased 24% from ₹442 crore YoY. The net profit is attributable to the company’s shareholders.

On the topline, its consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹1,216 crore, compared to ₹974 crore in Q3FY25, indicating an improvement of 25% YoY.

According to the company’s earnings filing, Q3FY26 adjusted EBITDA was ₹742 crore, up 19% sequentially from ₹624 crore in Q2 and 24% higher than ₹598 crore in Q3 last fiscal.

The company said that its total transacting user base has jumped 25%, crossing the 2-crore customer mark, despite broader industry-wide degrowth over the last year.

In terms of active users, the company reported 7.5% quarter-on-quarter growth. In Q3FY26, Groww was the only major broker to register growth in October, November, and December, adding 2.17 lakh NSE active clients on the broking side. Total customer assets jumped 39% YoY, according to the company’s earnings filing.

Looking at market share, the company expanded its share in stocks from 21.6% in Q3FY25 to 28.8% in Q3FY26, while its market share in equity derivatives increased from 12.2% to 18.1% during the same period.

Groww’s retail cash average daily turnover rose 21% from ₹9,394 crore to ₹11,331 crore, while retail derivatives average daily turnover grew 45% from ₹7,918 crore to ₹11,483 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate exchange filing, the company said it will be acquiring additional shares in Groww Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned non-material subsidiary.

During the quarter, State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s leading asset managers, invested $65 million ( ₹580 crore) in Groww AMC.

Groww share price trend Groww’s share price has rebounded this month, rallying nearly 8% so far, after turning volatile in December following the expiry of the one-month lock-in period for pre-IPO investors, which resulted in an increased supply of shares in the secondary market.

The shares made a blockbuster debut on October 12, listing at ₹131.3 apiece, a 31% premium to the issue price of ₹100. Following a robust start, the shares maintained their winning momentum in subsequent sessions, reaching ₹193.80 apiece—almost doubling investors’ wealth in just five sessions after listing—and emerging as one of the strongest post-listing performers among mainboard IPOs in 2025.

At current levels, the stock is trading 68% higher than its IPO price.