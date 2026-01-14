Mint Market
Groww share price pops over 4% as Q3 adjusted profit rises 24% YoY to ₹547 crore

Billionbrains Garage Ventures' shares rose 4% to 169.40 even as Q3FY26 results showed a 28% YoY decline in net profit to 547 crore. Revenue increased 25% YoY to 1,216 crore, with a 39% jump in customer assets despite industry decline.

A Ksheerasagar
Published14 Jan 2026, 02:47 PM IST
The company expanded its share in stocks from 21.6% in Q3FY25 to 28.8% in Q3FY26
Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, surged 4.2% in Wednesday’s session, January 14, to the day’s high of 169.40 apiece, as investors appeared to be impressed by the company’s performance in the December quarter.

Groww Q3 2025 Results

The company announced its Q3FY26 performance today, reporting a 28% YoY decline in its consolidated net profit to 547 crore. In the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of 757.11 crore.

This decline was due to a one-time gain (net of taxes) of 315 crore booked in Q3 last year. Excluding this, operating PAT increased 24% from 442 crore YoY. The net profit is attributable to the company’s shareholders.

On the topline, its consolidated revenue from operations came in at 1,216 crore, compared to 974 crore in Q3FY25, indicating an improvement of 25% YoY.

According to the company’s earnings filing, Q3FY26 adjusted EBITDA was 742 crore, up 19% sequentially from 624 crore in Q2 and 24% higher than 598 crore in Q3 last fiscal.

The company said that its total transacting user base has jumped 25%, crossing the 2-crore customer mark, despite broader industry-wide degrowth over the last year.

In terms of active users, the company reported 7.5% quarter-on-quarter growth. In Q3FY26, Groww was the only major broker to register growth in October, November, and December, adding 2.17 lakh NSE active clients on the broking side. Total customer assets jumped 39% YoY, according to the company’s earnings filing.

Looking at market share, the company expanded its share in stocks from 21.6% in Q3FY25 to 28.8% in Q3FY26, while its market share in equity derivatives increased from 12.2% to 18.1% during the same period.

Groww’s retail cash average daily turnover rose 21% from 9,394 crore to 11,331 crore, while retail derivatives average daily turnover grew 45% from 7,918 crore to 11,483 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate exchange filing, the company said it will be acquiring additional shares in Groww Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned non-material subsidiary.

During the quarter, State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s leading asset managers, invested $65 million ( 580 crore) in Groww AMC.

Groww share price trend

Groww’s share price has rebounded this month, rallying nearly 8% so far, after turning volatile in December following the expiry of the one-month lock-in period for pre-IPO investors, which resulted in an increased supply of shares in the secondary market.

The shares made a blockbuster debut on October 12, listing at 131.3 apiece, a 31% premium to the issue price of 100. Following a robust start, the shares maintained their winning momentum in subsequent sessions, reaching 193.80 apiece—almost doubling investors’ wealth in just five sessions after listing—and emerging as one of the strongest post-listing performers among mainboard IPOs in 2025.

At current levels, the stock is trading 68% higher than its IPO price.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
