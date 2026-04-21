Groww share price soars 10% to hit record high after Q4 profit jumps 122%: Is it the right time to buy?

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of online brokerage Groww, jumped 10% to a record high of ₹216 on BSE on Tuesday after reporting a strong performance in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).
The brokerage firm posted a 122% YoY rise in consolidated net profit at ₹686 crore, while revenue from operations increased 87% YoY to ₹1,505 crore.
EBITDA surged 142% YoY to ₹939 crore, reflecting strong margin expansion. The improvement in profitability was driven by faster revenue growth compared to largely fixed costs, highlighting operating leverage across segments.
Growth remained supported by continued traction in users and platform activity. Meanwhile, customer assets on the platform increased 36% YoY to ₹3 lakh crore, although they saw a slight sequential dip due to mark-to-market losses during the quarter. Net inflows remained strong at ₹25,000 crore.
In its letter to the shareholders, the company informed that its total number of transacting users rose 25% YoY to 21.6 million, marking an active user base of 16.7 million, according to the exchange filing.
“In Q4, we observed a marginal increase in the contribution of equity derivatives to overall revenue, rising from 53.5% to 54.6%. Concurrently, newly launched product segments, namely Margin Trading Facility (MTF) and commodities, witnessed strong traction, with their share increasing meaningfully, driven by higher penetration and user adoption,” said the company.
Newer segments such as margin trading facility and commodities also increased their share in overall revenues, it added.
The company also stated that while short-term volatility could continue to support trading activity, prolonged market weakness may impact investor sentiment, which could affect new user additions and inflows over time.
more to come…