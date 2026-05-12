Groww share price tumbles 7% amid ₹4,750 crore block deal reports. Do you own?

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of investment platform Groww, share price fell over 6.82% to ₹180.33 apiece on NSE in Tuesday's trading session amid block deal reports and IPO lock-in expiry.

The stock opened at ₹184 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹193.52 on Monday.

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What's behind the plunge? According to a report by CNBC-TV18, several early investors in Groww, including Peak XV, Y Combinator, and Ribbit Capital, are preparing to offload stakes through block deals after the lock-in expiry period.

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The transaction is said to be priced at a floor value of ₹177 per share, reflecting a discount of nearly 8.5% from the stock’s previous closing level. The base issue size is estimated at around ₹4,750 crore, accounting for roughly 4.3% of the company’s total equity, with scope for an increase depending on investor appetite, as per the report.

The report further revealed that existing shareholders such as Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III—U.S./India Annex Fund, YC Holdings II LLC (Y Combinator), and Ribbit Capital-linked entities are expected to participate as sellers in the deal.

Additionally, the transaction reportedly includes a 90-day lock-up clause, preventing participating investors from carrying out any further stake sales during that timeframe.

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Furthermore, today marks the expiry of the stock’s six-month shareholder lock-in period, making nearly 400 crore shares — about 65% of pre-IPO shareholder holdings — eligible for trading.

However, the end of the lock-in period does not automatically imply that all unlocked shares will be sold right away. It only allows eligible shareholders the freedom to trade their holdings.

Groww share price trend The stock broking platform stock, which made its stock market debut in November 2025, has largely remained in red.

Groww share price has fallen over 15% in a week and 3.58% in a month. However, the stock has delivered 20% returns on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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