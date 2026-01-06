Groww shares jump 3% as Motilal Oswal initiates 'buy' call — Why is the brokerage bullish? Explained

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of discount broking platform Groww, rose 3% in intraday deals on Tuesday, January 6, defying the tepid stock market mood after the domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' tag.

MOSL has pegged the target price for Groww shares at ₹185, signalling a 19% upside from its last closing price. However, this is below the all-time high of ₹193.91 that Groww touched in November 2025.

The company was listed on Dalal Street on November 12, 2025, at a premium of 14%, and continued to gain for five days straight.

Groww, which has become the largest retail broking platform within four years of its launch, holds a market share of 26.6%, almost 9% higher than its second-largest peer, and has benefited significantly from increased retail participation.

The combination of an underpenetrated, improving market infrastructure and evolving investor behaviour continues to reshape the industry landscape, reinforcing a long-term shift towards digital and low-cost brokerage platforms, said the brokerage.

What makes MOSL bullish on Groww? Given Groww's fast evolution from a niche mutual fund platform to a full-stack investment platform, MOSL sees strong revenue growth going ahead. The company’s strong product adoption over the years has led to a ~3x surge in its revenue from FY23 to FY25, which MOSL further expect to double over FY25-28.

"The company has built optional growth levers to diversify revenues and improve earnings quality. The rapid expansion of MTF, a fast-growing commodities franchise, along with the growth of the credit portfolio through LAS and the entry into wealth management, collectively reduces dependence on the volatile broking segment. This aids a structurally more resilient earnings profile," it opined. Going ahead, it sees broking revenue contribution moderating to 64% in FY28 from 85% in FY25.

Meanwhile, a large part of Groww’s costs is fixed in nature, with only 9-10% of the costs being variable. This led to a robust operating margin of 59% in FY25. As incremental revenue scales across new businesses and fixed costs remain largely stable, MOSL also expect its EBITDA margin to expand to 68% by FY28.

Despite the regulatory action at the end of FY25 on F&O, MOSL expects Groww to report an earnings growth of 10% in FY26 and follow it up with a stronger growth of 50%/32% in FY27/FY28. It sees further F&O regulations and increased competitive intensity as key risks.

Bull-case scenario In a bull-case scenario, the brokerage has pegged Groww's share price target at ₹260, signalling a 67% growth from the last close. In this case, MOSL assumes an operating revenue CAGR of 33% over FY25-28 vs. the base case assumption of 25%.

Additionally, EBITDA is expected to clock a CAGR of 36% over FY25-28 vs. the base case assumption of 30%, with EBITDA margin at 68% in FY28 (66% in the base case). PAT is expected to clock a CAGR of 39% over FY25-28 vs. the base case assumption of 30%.