Groww to Coforge - Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities suggests stocks to buy in the short term

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, started off positively on Friday, propelled by Infosys after the IT giant released impressive quarterly results and upgraded its full-year revenue growth projections.

At 9:15 IST, the Nifty 50 increased by 0.12% to reach 25,696.05, while the Sensex grew by 0.35% to 83,670.79.

The country’s second-largest software services provider unexpectedly revised its revenue outlook to 3%-3.5% from the previous forecast of 2%-3% and indicated a strong demand environment, citing consistent discretionary tech spending and a rebound in its primary financial services sector.

At the open, nine out of the 16 major sectors saw increases. The broader small-cap and mid-cap segments grew by 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Market Views - Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities Nifty 50 Nifty 50 is trading near a crucial support zone, with immediate support placed at 25,600. This level will be important to watch, as a decisive breakdown below it may invite further weakness in the index. On the upside, resistance is seen near 25,800, where selling pressure is likely to emerge on pullbacks. A sustained move above 25,800 will be required to improve sentiment and signal a short-term reversal. Until then, the index is expected to remain range-bound with a cautious undertone.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty is hovering close to its key support at 59,400. Holding above this level is essential to prevent further downside. A break below 59,400 could open the door for additional corrective moves. On the higher side, resistance is placed near 59,800, which is likely to cap any immediate recovery. A strong close above 59,800 will be needed to revive bullish momentum. For now, the index is in a consolidation phase near support, and traders should watch for directional cues.

Shares to buy for short term Prashanth Tapse recommends buying these three stocks in the short term - Groww, Belrise Industries, and Coforge.

Buy – Groww CMP: ₹170 | SL: ₹162 | Target: ₹182 / ₹190

Groww is showing steady accumulation near its support zone, indicating buying interest at lower levels. The stock structure remains positive, with momentum indicators gradually improving. A move above ₹172 can trigger fresh upside toward ₹182 and ₹190. As long as it holds above ₹162, the near-term outlook remains constructive.

Buy – Belrise Industries CMP: ₹172 | SL: ₹165 | Target: ₹182 / ₹190

Belrise is trading in a positive setup after consolidating for a brief period. The stock is holding above its short-term support, suggesting strength in the ongoing trend. A sustained move above ₹175 may accelerate momentum toward ₹182 and ₹190. Traders can consider buy-on-dips with a strict stop-loss at ₹165.

Buy – Coforge CMP: ₹1,725 | SL: ₹1,680 | Target: ₹1,780 / ₹1,830

Coforge continues to maintain a strong uptrend, supported by higher-high and higher-low formations. The stock is trading above key moving averages, indicating trend continuation. A breakout above ₹1,740 can lead to further upside toward ₹1,780 and ₹1,830. The structure remains bullish as long as it holds above ₹1,680.

