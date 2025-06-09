GRSE share price gains up to 5% on signing global MOUs : Do you Own the stock that has almost doubled year to date?

Stock Market Today. GRSE share price gained up to 5% during the morning trades on Monday. The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd or GRSE had announced signing various global MOU's over the weekend. The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers or GRSE stock has almost doubled year to date.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers or GRSE MOU details Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers or GRSE over the weekend on Saturday 07 June 025 announced that various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by the company while on an official delegation tour to Sweden and Denmark.

With its long history of success in providing marine engineering goods, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Berg Propulsion, Sweden, a world leader in the design, production, and distribution of marine propulsion systems. This MOU is a strategic move to expand GRSE's line of business in the marine equipment industry. With an emphasis on current and upcoming government projects, the partnership will make use of both firms' combined technical expertise and skills in the production of propulsion-related systems and equipment.

GRSE and M/s SunStone, Denmark, a leading provider of expedition cruise vessels, inked a Memorandum of Understanding on June 6, 2025. This Memorandum of Understanding lays the groundwork for upcoming cooperation in the field of expedition cruise ships.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers or GRSE other MOUs

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers or GRSE's official delegation visit to Norway also led the company signing various Memorandum of Intent (MoI) and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs)

GRSE signed MoI with M/s Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG, Germany for the construction of four (04) follow-on 7,500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels. The firm contract for the vessels is expected to be finalized by 31 Aug 2025.

Besides GRSE also signed a MoU with M/s Aries Marine, a Dubai based, established and independent engineering and design firm for offshore Platform and vessel design. This MoU aims to facilitate collaboration on identifying and developing offshore orders for platforms designed by Aries and built by GRSE.

GRSE also signed MoU with a Global Engine Manufacturer on the same day.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers or GRSE share price movement

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers or GRSE share price that opened at ₹3344.65 with gains of 3% over the previous days close of ₹3246, gained further the highs of ₹3417.15 which translated in to gains of more than 5% for the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers or GRSE share price.

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers or GRSE share price has almost doubled in the year to date on various developments and MOUs improving streets confidence on forwad prospects