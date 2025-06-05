GRSE share price jumps 5% to hit record high on fresh MoI, MoU; details here

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) share price continued witnessing strong bullish run for the third consecutive session as the defence stock jumped 5 per cent to hit its fresh record high in intraday trade on Thursday, June 5. GRSE share price opened at ₹3,399 against its previous close of ₹3,358.50 and jumped 4.80 per cent to its all-time high of ₹3,520. With this, the stock has jumped nearly 19 per cent in just three sessions.
GRSE share price has given multibagger returns of 2,100 per cent over the last five years. This year to date, the stock has risen by over 100 per cent.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
