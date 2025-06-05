GRSE share price jumps 5% to hit record high on fresh MoI, MoU; details here

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) share price continued witnessing strong bullish run for the third consecutive session as the defence stock jumped 5 per cent to hit its fresh record high in intraday trade on Thursday, June 5. GRSE share price opened at ₹3,399 against its previous close of ₹3,358.50 and jumped 4.80 per cent to its all-time high of ₹3,520. With this, the stock has jumped nearly 19 per cent in just three sessions.