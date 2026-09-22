GRSE shares rise 3.6% after big shipyard push | Can the stock reverse its downtrend?

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rose as much as 3.6% on Tuesday, 22 September, after the defence PSU approved a ₹2,896 crore capital budgetary outlay for a greenfield shipyard at Raichak in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

The new facility is aimed at expanding GRSE’s shipbuilding capacity across both the naval and commercial segments. The approval is part of the company’s broader capacity expansion strategy, which includes investments in multiple facilities in West Bengal.

For investors, the key question now is whether the sizeable expansion can translate into stronger order execution and earnings growth over the medium- to long-term.

Why is GRSE expanding capacity? The Raichak investment is designed to strengthen GRSE’s capacity to undertake more projects and handle more complex shipbuilding requirements.

The company had earlier announced a broader ₹2,670 crore expansion plan covering three facilities — ₹2,500 crore at Raichak, ₹100 crore at the Timber Pond facility in Shalimar and ₹70 crore at the Damodar facility at Kidderpore Docks. The latest board approval focuses specifically on the greenfield Raichak shipyard.

For investors, the capacity addition is important because future growth will depend not only on securing orders but also on GRSE’s ability to execute larger projects efficiently.

SBI Securities sees a positive medium- to long-term outlook Brokerage house SBI Securities has maintained a positive view on GRSE from a medium- to long-term perspective following the latest capacity expansion update.

The key factor to watch, therefore, is whether the additional infrastructure enables GRSE to convert its order opportunities into higher revenue and profitability over the coming years.

At the same time, investors should distinguish between the near-term stock reaction and the project's longer-term benefits, as the new shipyard will require substantial capital expenditure before its full earnings potential can be realised.

GRSE is expanding beyond conventional defence shipbuilding GRSE's growth story is not limited to naval vessels. The company recently launched ‘Sagar Manthan’, an indigenous ocean research vessel being built for the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), according to PTI report.

The ₹840 crore vessel is expected to be ready for use by early 2028 and is intended to strengthen India's capabilities in deep-sea exploration and scientific research, as per PTI report.

The project highlights GRSE’s growing capabilities in specialised vessel construction and its potential to participate in opportunities beyond traditional defence shipbuilding.

Also Read | Lalithaa Jewellery Mart share price hits 5% upper circuit today

Electric ferry order adds another growth avenue GRSE is also expanding into green and commercial maritime solutions.

In August, the company received a ₹45.02 crore order from West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Ltd for two electric ferries, each with a passenger capacity of 100. The order is scheduled to be completed within 18 months from the date of contract signing.

The electric ferry order adds another dimension to GRSE’s business, particularly as demand for cleaner public transport and sustainable tourism infrastructure increases.

What should investors watch now? GRSE's recent share-price performance suggests that investors have been cautious despite the company's expansion plans. The stock has gained 2.24% over the past week, but is down 4.49% over two weeks and 7.26% over one month. Over three months, it has declined 15.64%, while the six-month return stands at 5.87%.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) remains in a downtrend and continues to trade below its key moving averages.

“The stock recently breached its key support zone of ₹2,470– ₹2,460 on the daily chart and subsequently drifted lower,” Shah said. He added that despite the pullback seen over the past four sessions, the broader chart structure remains largely unchanged.

According to Shah, the rising Average Directional Index (ADX) indicates strengthening bearish momentum. “As long as the stock trades below the ₹2,460– ₹2,470 zone, the bearish bias is likely to persist,” he said.

On the downside, Shah sees the ₹2,360– ₹2,350 zone as an immediate support area. A decisive break below this range could result in a further extension of the weakness, he added.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said GRSE has been consolidating in a range since June last year after delivering a nearly 100% rally in four months.

He noted that the extended consolidation has helped reduce the sharp price disparity seen earlier. This is also reflected on the monthly chart, where the stock is now trading close to its 20-day exponential moving average (EMA).

However, Rathi pointed out that the recent breakdown below the ₹2,540– ₹2,500 band on the daily chart has turned the short-term outlook bearish. The weakness is also reflected in the stock slipping below key moving averages, accompanied by bearish momentum.

“Given the contradicting setups on the monthly and daily charts, the stock is likely to remain sideways in the near term,” Rathi said.

Also Read | NSE IPO allotment today: Check status online by using PAN number