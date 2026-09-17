GRSE vs Cochin Shipyard dividend comparison ahead of record date: Which defence PSU wins on yield, stock performance?

GRSE vs Cochin Shipyard dividend: Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited and Cochin Shipyard Limited surged during Thursday’s trading session ahead of dividend record date. Both the defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have announced a dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

GRSE vs Cochin Shipyard dividend comparison GRSE’s board of directors had announced an interim dividend of ₹6.75 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The defence PSU has announced a 67.5% interim dividend for FY26.

Cochin Shipyard’s board of directors had recommended and approved a final dividend of ₹1.5 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each. Considering its face value, the defence PSU has announced 30% final dividend.

GRSE, Cochin Shipyard dividend record date The defence PSUs have fixed Friday, September 18 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout. Which means effectively makes today, September 17, as the last day, for investors to buy GRSE or Cochin Shipyard, to qualify for dividend payout.

GRSE vs Cochin Shipyard dividend yield GRSE has declared a total of ₹12.9 per share dividend in last one year, which makes the defence PSU stock’s dividend yield at 0.55%. Meanwhile, Cochin Shipyard has announced total equity dividend amounting to ₹7.5 per equity share. Its dividend yield stood at 0.57%.

GRSE share price trend GRSE stock was trading 0.97% higher at ₹2338 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹26,782.26 crore at 10 am on Monday. The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹3,338.90 per share on April 29, 2026 and dipped to its 52-week low of ₹1,965.00 per share on March 30, 2026. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 43.46%. The defence PSU stock has declined 9.95% in one year, but has delivered 35.89% return in two years.