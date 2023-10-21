GSFC, GNFC to FACT: How Israel-Hamas war is fueling fertilizer stocks in India — explained
Ashdod port in Israle is an important location global fertilizer supply chain, where operations have been hit due to to the outbreak of Israel-Hamas war, say experts
Israel-Hamas war has entered 15th day tension in the Middle East is still at its highest levels, especially after the bombing of Gaza hospital. Even though global leaders are busy bringing truce between Israel and Hamas, smart stock market investor are buy making money out of this Israel war. After the spread of Israel-Palestine conflict, some fertilizer stocks have ascended to the tune of 40 per cent in last two weeks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started