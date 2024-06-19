GSFC share price rises 7%: Prabhudas Lilladher expects more than 20% upside for the stock
Stock Market Today: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) share price gained more than 7% in morning trades on Wednesday.
Stock Market Today: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) share price gained more than 7% in morning trades on Wednesday. The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) share price remains in focus as news reports suggest that fertilizers may get some relief in taxes from the government.
