Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
GSFC share price rises 7%: Prabhudas Lilladher expects more than 20% upside for the stock
GSFC share price rises 7%: Prabhudas Lilladher expects more than 20% upside for the stock

Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market Today: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) share price gained more than 7% in morning trades on Wednesday.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals, share price rises 7%

Stock Market Today:  Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) share price gained more than 7% in morning trades on Wednesday. The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) share price remains in focus as news reports suggest that fertilizers may get some relief in taxes from the government. 

The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) share price that opened at 241.30, more than 3% higher that previous days closing price of 233.75 , however added to the gains and rose to 250 levels on the BSE marking more than 7% gains

The GSFC share price is rebounding well after corrections seen in May-early June period, post some disappointment reported by GSFC in the March quarter performance. The industry has seen a challenging FY24 with monsoon coming lower than expectations and also the global chemical industry seeing a destocking cycle.

In the fourth quarter of 2023–24, GSFC reported a steep 89 percent year-over-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to 24.43 crore due to weak sales. GSFC overall revenue decreased 16.34% YoY to 2,017.46 crore during the reviewed quarter. GSFC also had cited challenges resulting in revenue and operating profit degrowth de-leading to the weakness in performance.

However there is optimism of a better monsoon this year as is being forecasted by meteorological departments. The GSFC share price is rebounding too.

GSFC share price as per Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd had seen a  reasonable corrections from the 332 levels to a bottom at about 184 levels. It then bounced, indicating a stronger upside move ahead.

 

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 19 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST
