GSK Q3FY25 Results: Net profit jumps 4X to ₹229 crore; revenue improves 18%

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported an 18% revenue increase to 946 crore for Q3 ended December 31, 2024, with a Profit After Tax of 229 crore, as announced on February 14.

A Ksheerasagar
Published14 Feb 2025, 04:58 PM IST
GSK Q3FY25 Results: Net profit jumps 4X to ₹229 crore; revenue improves 18%(Bloomberg)

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GSK) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, today, February 14, reporting an 18% increase in revenue from operations to 946 crore. The company reported a 400% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to 229 crore. However, sequentially, profit declined by 9.1% as the company had reported a net profit of 252 crore in the preceding September quarter.

The quarter saw strong performance across key product portfolios. Flagship brands within the general medicines portfolio, including Augmentin, Ceftum, and T-Bact, strengthened their market positions with share gains. The company’s innovative respiratory portfolio, led by Nucala and Trelegy, achieved robust growth, further expanding patient access across India, the company said in its earnings filing.

In the vaccines segment, the company stated that it maintained its leadership in the self-pay private market for pediatric vaccines. The adult vaccines division continues to gain momentum with Shingrix (Herpes Zoster Vaccine – recombinant, adjuvanted), as the company spearheads the expansion of adult immunization in India.

Commenting on the results, Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “Our strong third-quarter results reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions to patients across India. By focusing on core brands and accelerating digital transformation through innovative go-to-market strategies, we continue to strengthen our market presence while ensuring broader access to our medicines and vaccines.”

