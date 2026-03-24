GSP Crop Science share price jumps over 10% after muted listing

GSP Crop Science share price jumped over 10% after making a muted debut in the Indian stock market today. GSP Crop Science IPO listing date was today, 24 March 2026, and the stock was listed on BSE and NSE.

GSP Crop Science shares were listed at ₹332.30 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 3.84% to the issue price of ₹320 per share. On NSE, the stock debuted with a 2.5% premium at ₹328 per share.

However, buying in GSP Crop Science shares intensified after the debut amid a strong bullish momentum in the broader Indian stock market today. The frontline indices Sensex and Nifty 50 jumped over 2% each.

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GSP Crop Science shares gained as much as 9.02% from its listing price to touch a high of ₹362.30 apiece on the BSE. At this level, it was up 13.21% from its issue price.

On NSE, GSP Crop Science shares surged 10.67% from its listing price and 13.43% from its issue price to a high of ₹363.00 apiece.

GSP Crop Science IPO listing was in-line with the Street estimates as indicated by the grey market premium ahead of the debut. GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today signalled a listing premium of around 1%.

GSP Crop Science IPO Details GSP Crop Science IPO was open from March 16 to March 18, while the IPO allotment date was March 20. GSP Crop Science IPO listing date was today, March 24, and the stock was listed on BSE and NSE.

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The company raised ₹400 crore from the book-building issue at an IPO price band of ₹304 to ₹320 per share.

GSP Crop Science IPO was subscribed 1.61 times in total, NSE data showed.

Equirus Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India was the GSP Crop Science IPO registrar.