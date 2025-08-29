Modi's GST 2.0 is a high-stakes bet on the Indian consumer. Will it work?
Ananya Roy 7 min read 29 Aug 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Summary
Facing steep US tariffs and flagging domestic demand, the government is counting on a major tax overhaul to jumpstart the economy. We examine which sectors stand to win—and what could go wrong.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In his Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a Diwali gift in the form of sweeping goods and services tax (GST) reforms. This announcement comes just as India faces fresh pressure from abroad. With US President Donald Trump’s steep 50% tariffs on Indian exports now in effect, reviving domestic demand has become critical.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story