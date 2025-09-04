GST council meeting: What would become cheaper, tax slabs, other takeaways in 10 points

GST Council meeting: The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced historic rate cuts on Wednesday, marking the biggest reform of the GST system since its introduction in India on July 1, 2017. From healthcare to education to daily consumption items, the federal indirect tax body doled out a major Diwali gift to Indian consumers.

The new GST rates will be effective from 22 September, the first day of Navratri.

“All this will be effective 22 September 2025, the first day of Navratri... The changes on GST of all products except sin goods, will be applicable 22 September...” said the Finance Minister.

Track GST Meeting LIVE Updates Here

Key takeaways from GST reforms Let's take a look at 10 key takeaways from the 56th GST Council meeting:

1. Only two GST tax slabs now for most items Earlier, there were four GST tax slabs of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. The GST Council has done away with the 12% and 28% slabs, which means now goods and services will be taxed under two slabs of 5% and 18%.

The Council has decided to introduce a special de-merit GST rate of 40 per cent for a select few goods and services.

This will remove complexity and confusion from the tax structure. The biggest benefit is that many items which were earlier in the higher brackets have come down to the lowest bracket, making them cheaper.

2. When will new rates come into effect? The new rates will be effective from September 22 for most goods. However, items such as pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco products, and bidis, etc., will continue to attract existing GST rates. The Finance Minister and GST Council Chair may decide the actual date of transition to the revised rates for these goods.

GST will be levied on retail sale price (RSP) instead of transaction value on pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, unmanufactured tobacco, and chewing tobacco like zarda.

3. What will get cheaper? There is a wide array of items and services that will get cheaper. Most items of daily consumption, including hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bicycles, tableware, kitchenware, and other household articles, will be cheaper after the new rates come into effect, as the GS rates on these will come down from 18% or 12% to 5%.

4. UHT milk, packaged and labelled paneer, and all the Indian breads will see zero rates The Council has abolished GST rates on ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk, prepackaged and labelled chena or paneer. All the Indian breads, such as chapati or roti, paratha, parotta, etc., will see nil rates.

5. Packaged namkeens, bhujia, sauces, pasta to get cheaper GST rates on packaged namkeens, bhujia, sauces, pasta, instant noodles, chocolates, coffee, preserved meat, cornflakes, butter, ghee, etc., will go cheaper as GST rates on these items have been reduced to 5% from 12% or 18% earlier.

6. New reduced rates on electronics, automobiles The Council has announced the reduction of GST from 28% to 18% on air-conditioning machines, TVs, dishwashing machines, small cars, and motorcycles equal to or less than 350 CC.

The GST rate on all small cars has been reduced from 28% to 18%. For the purposes of GST, small cars mean petrol, LPG, or CNG cars with an engine capacity up to 1200 cc and length up to 4000 mm and Diesel cars with an engine capacity up to 1500 cc and length up to 4000 mm.

The GST rate on all mid-size and large cars, i.e, vehicles exceeding 1500 cc or length exceeding 4000mm, is 40%.

Additionally, a uniform rate of 18% will apply to all auto parts irrespective of their HS code. Rates on three-wheelers, buses, trucks, ambulances, etc., will also come down from 28% to 18%.

7. GST rate cuts on agri, labour-intensive goods, and cement GST rates have been reduced from 12% to 5% on agricultural goods, such as tractors, agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation, harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers, grass or hay mowers, composting machines, etc.

Moreover, GST rates will be reduced from 12% to 5% on labour-intensive goods such as handicrafts, marble and travertine blocks, granite blocks, and intermediate leather goods.

GST rates on cement have also been reduced from 28% to 18%.

8. Zero GST on life-saving drugs; other drugs and medicines to get cheaper GST rates will come down from 12% to nil on 33 lifesaving drugs and medicines, and from 5% to nil on 3 lifesaving drugs and medicines used for the treatment of cancer, rare diseases and other severe chronic diseases.

On all other drugs and medicines, the GST rate will be reduced from 12% to 5%.

Rates on various medical apparatus and devices used for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary usage or for physical or chemical analysis have also been reduced from 18% to 5%.

Various medical equipment and supplies, such as wadding gauze, bandages, diagnostic kits and reagents, blood glucose monitoring systems (Glucometers), medical devices, etc., will also become cheaper after the GST is reduced from 12% to 5%.

Also Read | GST reset focuses on middle-class consumption recovery ahead of festive season

9. Non-alcoholic beverages will be expensive To avoid misclassification and disputes, the GST Council has decided to levy a 40% GST on other non-alcoholic beverages.

10. GST removed on individual life, health insurance policies The Council announced a complete GST exemption on all individual life insurance policies—including term life, ULIPs, and endowment plans—as well as their reinsurance, to make insurance more affordable and widen coverage.

Similarly, GST on all individual health insurance policies, including family floater and senior citizen plans, along with their reinsurance, will also be exempted.

Also Read | Govt scraps GST on life, health insurance in move to boost adoption