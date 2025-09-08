GST cut may revive hotel stocks. Should investors check in now?
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 08 Sept 2025, 12:30 pm IST
Summary
India’s hotel sector has had a checkered 2025. Stocks of listed hotels remain far from their 52-week highs, battered by weak demand, and earnings disappointments. GST cut is a relief and could prop up stocks. But there's a catch.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Hospitality stocks have had a checkered 2025. Most hotel stocks have eroded investor wealth, lagging their 52-week highs, as weak demand and earnings disappointments clipped growth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story