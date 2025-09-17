GST cuts make petrol bikes cheaper—but EV stocks are soaring anyway
Summary
Even as GST cuts make petrol bikes cheaper just ahead of the festival season, investors are betting on EV makers Ather and Ola, drawn by rising volumes and the potential to capture market share from traditional two-wheelers.
When India slashed taxes on petrol two-wheelers this month, it should have been bad news for electric bike makers. Instead, their stocks are on fire.
