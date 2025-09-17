GST cuts make petrol bikes cheaper—but EV stocks are soaring anyway

Since the introduction of GST in July 2017, the industry has complained that lower-powered two-wheelers were taxed at 28%, a rate meant for luxury goods, making motorcycles and scooters unaffordable. With ICE bikes under 350cc accounting for 77% of the nearly 10 million two-wheelers sold in the first five months of FY26, the lower tax rate just ahead of the festival season was seen as a demand booster.