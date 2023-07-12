GST on Online Gaming: Delta Corp share price tanks 20%, Nazara Tech share price drops 5% on 28% tax levy3 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Delta Corp share price: Shares of online gaming stocks such as Nazara Technologies and Delta Corp plummeted after the GST Council imposed a 28 per cent uniform GST on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing, causing concern among industry players.
28% GST on online gaming, casinos: Shares of online gaming stocks such as Nazara Technologies and Delta Corp suffered massive losses in early trade on Wednesday (July 12) after the GST Council shocked the industry by levying a 28 per cent uniform GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.
