GST rate cut fuels consumption rally as investors bet on autos, durables, and FMCG
Summary
Nifty FMCG has outperformed since 15 August, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a potential GST rate cut. Analysts see broader benefits across consumption stocks, financial, and logistics sectors.
MUMBAI: Consumption stocks, which spiked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged a goods and services tax (GST) cut in his 15 August Independence Day speech, extended gains on Thursday as the final tax slabs were unveiled.
