GST impact LIVE on Indian stock market today: Sensex falls 0.70% from high, still in green; RIL, Infy top drags

GST impact LIVE on Indian stock market today: The bulls returned to the Indian stock market on Thursday as the government's move to rationalise Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates boosted investor sentiment, with auto and FMCG stocks rejoicing the most.
The Nifty 50 index and Sensex gained nearly 1% in intraday trade today.
According to experts, the present conditions are favourable for a bull run, and any further reduction in tariffs could help markets scale new all-time highs soon.
Among sectors, barring metals and IT, all others traded in the green. Nifty Auto surged 2% while Nifty FMCG added over 1.5%.
"The revolutionary GST reform has come better than expected, benefiting a wide spectrum of sectors. The ultimate beneficiary is the Indian consumer, who will benefit from lower prices. The potential big boost to consumption in an economy that is already in growth momentum will be big and may surprise on the upside," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
Gold prices eased from record highs on Thursday, falling by ₹1,395 to ₹1,05,800 per 10 grams in futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), as traders booked profits at elevated levels and a boost in risk appetite amid GST reform 2.0.
The most actively traded gold futures contract for October delivery declined by ₹1,395, or 1.30%, to ₹1,05,800 per 10 grams during morning trade on the MCX.
“At the first impression, the GST rate changes look favorable especially since there is across the board decline in daily use items including services like hotel rates below INR 7500. Moreover, very critical items like cement have seen a cut from 28% to 18% which should be huge positive for the infra sector. The efforts to further ease the compliance burden on tax filers is positive and should aid ease of doing business. Today’s GST rate changes, along with RBI’s rate cuts, income tax rebates announced in FY26 budget and easing inflation are all levers for a consumption uptick in the economy. We expect GST related demand boost to add 100 to 120 bps to the GDP growth over next 4-6 quarters, thereby nullifying the negative impact of higher tariffs on exports to US. We remain constructive on the uptick in consumption demand in the economy as multiple policy levers turn favorable for the first time in a decade,” says Garima Kapoor, Economist and Executive Vice President, Elara Capital.
Macro-economic Impact of GST 2.0: Axis Securities lists four macro impact of GST rate cuts
1. Impact will be broad-based:
Unlike income tax cuts, welfare schemes, and subsidies, the GST rate cut would benefit all sections of the household and impact a wider population, especially rural India and lower to medium-income households.
2. It was the need of the hour:
Consumption patterns were clearly muted over the last 4–6 quarters, subdued due to multiple challenges like higher inflation, slowing urban demand, and slowing credit growth. Now with GST 2.0, a new leg of consumption-led growth opens avenues for a multiplier effect in the economy.
3. Prospects for the domestic economy to bounce back have improved further:
Both the RBI and the government are providing support by front-loading all fiscal and monetary measures to boost the Indian economy. These are all pro-growth initiatives. These measures include: a) A 50 bps CRR cut in Dec’24, b) A 100 bps rate cut till now, c) Improved bank liquidity, d) The RBI Dividend, e) A consumption boost provided in the budget, and f) An uptick in the government CAPEX spending.
On top of this, the government has passed GST 2.0 reforms. Collectively, all these indicate better days for the economy ahead.
4. Sectoral Impact:
Rationalisation in GST is likely to benefit MSMEs, SMEs, and both rural and urban consumption. It is also likely to improve discretionary income for the masses, benefiting the Consumer Discretionary sector and improving credit growth, which has been sluggish since FY25. Some of the key sectors that could be key beneficiaries are: Insurance, Consumer Durable, Building Materials, Automobiles, Retail, Cement, FMCG, and Real Estate
The BSE Sensex came off day's high but still traded firm. The Sensex traded at 81,086, up 518.50 points or 0.64 %. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 was up 150 points or 0.6% at 24,868.40.
Cement stocks surged up to 4% in intraday deals today after the GST Council announced a sharp reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cement from 28% to 18%. Nuvovo Vistas, Orient Cement, Ambuja Cement, JK Cement, and ACC were among the top gainers.
M&M, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance are among the top contributors to the Indian stock makret's gains today.
Following the GST Committee meeting, FM said the government will abolish tax on individual life and health insurance products sold by companies such as LIC, SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. As a result, insurance stocks jumped up to 3%.
The GST council has approved and reduced GST rates across automobile segments, except for more than 350 cc two-wheeler segment (GST rate has increased for above 350 cc). For Electric Vehicles, GST rates remain unchanged at 5%. Assuming a full pass-through, the on-road price reduction for two-wheelers (<350 cc), three-wheeler, commercial vehicle and tractors could be in the range of mid-to high single digit. For the passenger vehicle segment, the on-road price reduction may be low-to-high single digit, depending on models.
Lower prices would likely stimulate demand recovery across segments, and the impact is expected to be more in the mass-market categories. Auto components players having higher domestic exposure will benefit from stronger OEM demand. Export-dependent players will likely see limited benefits.
— Arun Agarwal, VP Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities
The GST rate cuts come at the right time which is just ahead of the festive season and against the backdrop of US tariff tiffs. Lower taxes on essentials, FMCG products, autos and cement will leave consumers with more money in hand. This should directly boost demand, help traders and businesses see higher volumes, and may even favourably impact next quarter’s earnings. It also carries the potential to ease inflation. The key will be how quickly companies pass on the benefits to customers and if done well, this move can lift both sentiment and spending.
— Shripal Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities
FMCG stocks gained up to 6% today, with Britannia, Emami, and Colgate emerging as top gainers. The government has now lowered the GST to 5% on items of everyday use such as packaged food, toothpaste, fruit, milk products, talcum powder and shampoo, against 12% to 18% now.
"The revolutionary GST reform has come better than expected benefitting a wide spectrum of sectors. The ultimate beneficiary is the Indian consumer who will benefit from lower prices. The potential big boost to consumption in an economy that is already in growth momentum will be big and may surprise on the upside. This GST reform along with the fiscal and monetary stimulus already provided can trigger a virtuous cycle and boost India’s growth to 6.5% in FY 26 and perhaps 7% in FY 27 with impressive gains in corporate earnings. The market will start discounting this likely emerging scenario. Stocks in sectors as varied as automobiles, FMCG, white goods, cement, insurance etc will be the focus of attention of the bulls. Autos are likely to outperform. There is a high probability of short covering today pushing prices higher than expectations. However, after the initial enthusiasm, tariff issues will continue to haunt the market."
— Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
The GST slab and rate rationalisation as well as the process improvement is a step in the right direction. The Diwali gift of ₹48000 crore is fiscally manageable. Completing two days GST council meeting in one day does show the urgency. While the leakages and fraud of GST needs to be dealt with iron hand, process improvement should be a continuous affair with feedback loop.
Savings misallocation happening through F & O speculation and Ponzi schemes making Indians quick money addicts costs more than four times the GST gift.
Rationalisation of GST will partially help offset the adverse impact of US tarriff in the quarters to come
GST slab consolidation and rate rationalization is “ek teer kai nishaan”
The latest GST announcement lowers inflation, increases growth, boosts consumer sentiment, doesn't disturb path of fiscal consolidation, improves ease of doing business and partially offers adverse effects of tariffs.
— Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC MD
Auto stocks jumped as small cars (less than 4 metres in length and engine capacity of under 1200 cc for petrol and 1500 cc for diesel) will attract 18% GST with effect September 22, compared with total levies of 29-31% under the current regime. Motorcycles with engine capacity less than 350 cc also will be taxed at 18% as against 28% now.
The Indian stock market were off to a firm start on Thursday, gaining over 0.6% at opening tick. Sensex was up over 540 points while Nifty 50 hovered at 24,850 levels.