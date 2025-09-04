GST impact LIVE on Indian stock market today: Sensex falls 0.70% from high, still in green; RIL, Infy top drags

GST impact LIVE on Indian stock market today: The bulls returned to the Indian stock market on Thursday as the government's move to rationalise Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates boosted investor sentiment, with auto and FMCG stocks rejoicing the most.

The Nifty 50 index and Sensex gained nearly 1% in intraday trade today.

According to experts, the present conditions are favourable for a bull run, and any further reduction in tariffs could help markets scale new all-time highs soon.

Sectoral Impact

Among sectors, barring metals and IT, all others traded in the green. Nifty Auto surged 2% while Nifty FMCG added over 1.5%.

"The revolutionary GST reform has come better than expected, benefiting a wide spectrum of sectors. The ultimate beneficiary is the Indian consumer, who will benefit from lower prices. The potential big boost to consumption in an economy that is already in growth momentum will be big and may surprise on the upside," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Track this space for LIVE updates for GST reform impact on the Indian stock market.