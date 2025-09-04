GST impact LIVE on Indian stock market today: Sensex falls 0.70% from high, still in green; RIL, Infy top drags

GST impact LIVE on Indian stock market today: The bulls returned to the Indian stock market on Thursday as the government's move to rationalise Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates boosted investor sentiment, with auto and FMCG stocks rejoicing the most.
The Nifty 50 index and Sensex gained nearly 1% in intraday trade today.
According to experts, the present conditions are favourable for a bull run, and any further reduction in tariffs could help markets scale new all-time highs soon.
Among sectors, barring metals and IT, all others traded in the green. Nifty Auto surged 2% while Nifty FMCG added over 1.5%.
"The revolutionary GST reform has come better than expected, benefiting a wide spectrum of sectors. The ultimate beneficiary is the Indian consumer, who will benefit from lower prices. The potential big boost to consumption in an economy that is already in growth momentum will be big and may surprise on the upside," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
Track this space for LIVE updates for GST reform impact on the Indian stock market.
Gold prices eased from record highs on Thursday, falling by ₹1,395 to ₹1,05,800 per 10 grams in futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), as traders booked profits at elevated levels and a boost in risk appetite amid GST reform 2.0.
The most actively traded gold futures contract for October delivery declined by ₹1,395, or 1.30%, to ₹1,05,800 per 10 grams during morning trade on the MCX.
“At the first impression, the GST rate changes look favorable especially since there is across the board decline in daily use items including services like hotel rates below INR 7500. Moreover, very critical items like cement have seen a cut from 28% to 18% which should be huge positive for the infra sector. The efforts to further ease the compliance burden on tax filers is positive and should aid ease of doing business. Today’s GST rate changes, along with RBI’s rate cuts, income tax rebates announced in FY26 budget and easing inflation are all levers for a consumption uptick in the economy. We expect GST related demand boost to add 100 to 120 bps to the GDP growth over next 4-6 quarters, thereby nullifying the negative impact of higher tariffs on exports to US. We remain constructive on the uptick in consumption demand in the economy as multiple policy levers turn favorable for the first time in a decade,” says Garima Kapoor, Economist and Executive Vice President, Elara Capital.
Macro-economic Impact of GST 2.0: Axis Securities lists four macro impact of GST rate cuts
1. Impact will be broad-based:
Unlike income tax cuts, welfare schemes, and subsidies, the GST rate cut would benefit all sections of the household and impact a wider population, especially rural India and lower to medium-income households.
2. It was the need of the hour:
Consumption patterns were clearly muted over the last 4–6 quarters, subdued due to multiple challenges like higher inflation, slowing urban demand, and slowing credit growth. Now with GST 2.0, a new leg of consumption-led growth opens avenues for a multiplier effect in the economy.
3. Prospects for the domestic economy to bounce back have improved further:
Both the RBI and the government are providing support by front-loading all fiscal and monetary measures to boost the Indian economy. These are all pro-growth initiatives. These measures include: a) A 50 bps CRR cut in Dec’24, b) A 100 bps rate cut till now, c) Improved bank liquidity, d) The RBI Dividend, e) A consumption boost provided in the budget, and f) An uptick in the government CAPEX spending.
On top of this, the government has passed GST 2.0 reforms. Collectively, all these indicate better days for the economy ahead.
4. Sectoral Impact:
Rationalisation in GST is likely to benefit MSMEs, SMEs, and both rural and urban consumption. It is also likely to improve discretionary income for the masses, benefiting the Consumer Discretionary sector and improving credit growth, which has been sluggish since FY25. Some of the key sectors that could be key beneficiaries are: Insurance, Consumer Durable, Building Materials, Automobiles, Retail, Cement, FMCG, and Real Estate
The BSE Sensex came off day's high but still traded firm. The Sensex traded at 81,086, up 518.50 points or 0.64 %. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 was up 150 points or 0.6% at 24,868.40.