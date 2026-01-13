GTPL Hathway share price jumps over 12% after Q3 results. Should you buy?

GTPL Hathway share price jumped over 12% in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 results. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 12.8% to ₹108.90 apiece on the BSE.

GTPL Hathway reported a consolidated net profit of ₹11 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 8.9% from ₹10.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q3FY26 rose 5.1% to ₹932.6 crore from ₹887.2 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, EBITDA during the December quarter increased 7.2% to ₹113.3 crore from ₹105.7 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 12.1% from 11.9% in the year-ago period.

GTPL Hathway said that its cable TV business had 9.4 million active subscribers and 8.7 million paying subscribers as of December 31, 2025. Subscription revenue from Cable TV stood at ₹297 crore for Q3FY26.

The company also launched GTPL Infinity to enable pan-India, HITS-based content delivery at scale.

The company said it is expanding in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, the Northeast, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

Its broadband business subscriber base increased by 18,000 YoY. The average revenue per user was ₹465 as of December 2025. Broadband revenue increased by 4% YoY to ₹143 crore for Q3FY26. Broadband Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at ₹465 per month per subscriber

The company’s homepass network reach stood at 5.95 million, and 75% of the homepass network was available for fiber-to-the-X (FTTX) conversion.

The average data consumption per customer stood at 410 GB per month for the December quarter, up 12% YoY.

GTPL Hathway Share Price History GTPL Hathway share price rose 5% in one month, but has fallen 10% in six months. Over the past one year, the smallcap stock has declined 15%, while it has declined 33% in five years.