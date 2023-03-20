Analysts at Nuvama Research argue domestic manufacturers of refrigerant gases (SRF, GFL, NFL) are in a sweet spot given robust domestic demand and large export potential and since domestic manufacturers enjoy the benefit of ADD on Chinese imports, exports stand to gain from a high-cost structure in the US and strong demand globally.

“We believe domestic demand shall remain firm while phasing out of HCFCs and HFCs in Europe would support demand, and manufacturers would thus enjoy firm margins. SRF (BUY) is the strongest player in refrigerant gases, courtesy its R&D driven capability to support future development in refrigerant gases such as blends and HFOs, backward integration and exports exposure. Players such as GFL (BUY) and NFL are likely gain in the near term from capacity addition," the brokerage note stated.

All in all, the brokerage house believes domestic manufacturers of refrigerant gases (SRF, GFL, NFL) are in a sweet spot given the strong domestic demand and a favourable export opportunity. Profitability too is likely to remain firm owing to buoyant realisations. Specialty chemical stocks SRF (BUY) and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd or GFL (BUY) are its top picks in refrigerant gases.

“Amid a strong demand environment and scheduled phase-out of HCFCs, domestic manufacturers are aggressively adding capacities ahead of the ban on new capacity by CY23. Though SRF has undisputed leadership in R-32 and is the only player, all fluorine-based players – including SRF, GFL and NFL – have plans to expand capacity," Nuvama Research said.

In light of increasing competitive intensity by players such as GFL and NFL and a potential oversupply scenario, it reckons realisations might come under pressure. However, should pricing discipline stay coupled with sustained demand (import replacement and exports), players may not enter into price war and would hence maintain profitability, the brokerage added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.