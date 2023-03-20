Why Gujarat Fluorochemicals, SRF are top specialty chemical stocks to buy, as per Nuvama1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:01 AM IST
- SRF and Gujarat Fluorochemicals are the brokerage's top specialty chemical stock picks in the refrigerant gases
Analysts at Nuvama Research argue domestic manufacturers of refrigerant gases (SRF, GFL, NFL) are in a sweet spot given robust domestic demand and large export potential and since domestic manufacturers enjoy the benefit of ADD on Chinese imports, exports stand to gain from a high-cost structure in the US and strong demand globally.
