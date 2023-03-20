“We believe domestic demand shall remain firm while phasing out of HCFCs and HFCs in Europe would support demand, and manufacturers would thus enjoy firm margins. SRF (BUY) is the strongest player in refrigerant gases, courtesy its R&D driven capability to support future development in refrigerant gases such as blends and HFOs, backward integration and exports exposure. Players such as GFL (BUY) and NFL are likely gain in the near term from capacity addition," the brokerage note stated.