Gujarat Gas, GAIL, and Petronet LNG stocks may gain if natural gas is included in GST
Jefferies highlights Modi govt's efforts to include natural gas in GST, saying it could benefit Gujarat Gas, GAIL, and Petronet LNG.
In its latest note, global brokerage house Jefferies highlighted that the Modi government's renewed efforts to include natural gas under GST could benefit companies like Gujarat Gas Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, and Petronet LNG Ltd.
