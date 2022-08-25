Gujarat Gas, IGL, MGL: What Jefferies recommends on Indian oil & gas stocks

"In a recent notification, the MoPNG has allocated higher volume of domestic gas to the CGD priority sector (domestic PNG + CNG) by diverting gas earmarked for the industries. As a result, the overall allocation of domestic gas has been increased to 20.8 mmscmd, sufficient to meet 94% of CNG demand (up from 85%). The gas cost has fallen 40% from $10.5/mmbtu to $6.26/mmbtu. IGL and MAHGL would be key beneficiaries with the priority sector contributing 70% of their respective volumes," the note stated.

