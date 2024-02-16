Gujarat Gas share price falls 6%; several brokerages downgrade stock after Q3 result
Gujarat Gas share price is up 46 per cent from its 52-week low level and 6 per cent down from its 52-week high level.
Gujarat Gas share price saw significant profit booking in morning trade on Friday, February 16, declining as much as 6 per cent on BSE. Gujarat Gas share price opened at ₹570.70 against the previous close of ₹580.85 and soon declined 6 per cent to hit the level of ₹546. Around 9:30 am the stock traded 4.27 per cent lower at ₹556.05 on the BSE.
