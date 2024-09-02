Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Gujarat Gas share price skyrockets 10%, propelled by merger, demerger news: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

Gujarat Gas share price skyrockets 10%, propelled by merger, demerger news: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Gujarat Gas share price skyrocketed more than 10% in morning trades on Monday post announcement of new arrangement. Gujarat State Petronet Corporation and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation will be merging with Gujarat Gas. The gas transmission business thereafter to be demerged

Gujarat Gas share price skyrockets 9% on GSPC, GSPL merger news propels

Stock Market Today: Gujarat Gas share price skyrocketed 10% in morning trades on Monday post announcement of new arrangement.

The unlisted Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), and listed entities Gujarat Gas (GGL), and Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) have all announced an arrangement plan whereby GSPC and GSPL will merge into Gujarat Gas. A new transmission and distribution company called GSPL Transmission Ltd. (GTL) will be formed which will thereafter be demerged and listed.

The scheme of arrangements

The Scheme of Arrangement & Simplification of Corporate Structure is aimed at transforming the group into a large conglomerate with consolidated business presence across the Energy value chain

The Board of Directors of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited (‘GSPC’), Gujarat State Petronet Limited (‘GSPL’), and Gujarat Gas Limited (‘GGL’) in their board meeting have approved the restructuring scheme among the group entities.

Under the scheme of arrangements the merger of GSPC with Gujarat Gas will take place with the issuance of 10 (Ten) fully paid equity shares of 2/- each of Gujarat Gas for every 305 (Three Hundred and Five) fully paid equity shares of 1/- each held by the shareholders in GSPC.

Also merger of GSPL with Gujarat Gas will take place with 10 (Ten) fully paid equity shares of 2/- each of Gujarat Gas for every 13 (Thirteen) fully paid equity shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by the shareholders in GSPL

Merger of GSPC Energy Limited (‘GEL’) will also take place with Gujarat Gas.

Demerger of the gas transmission business from Gujarat Gas into newly incorporated entity GSPL Transmission Limited (‘GTL’) will thereafter take place. Shareholders will be issues one fully paid equity share of 10/- each of GTL for every 3 (Three) fully paid equity shares of 2/- each held by the shareholders in Gujarat Gas

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
