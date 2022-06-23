Gujarat Gas shares hit 52-week low today. Motilal Oswal says 'Buy', sees strong upside2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 11:04 AM IST
- The brokerage has reiterated Buy on Gujarat Gas shares and retained it as top stock pick in the sector
Shares of Gujarat Gas plunged to 52-week low level of ₹403 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals. Domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gujarat Gas shares while retaining the stock as its top pick in the sector.