MUMBAI : Shares of Gujarat Gas declined as much as 3.84% on Wednesday after its consolidated net profit slumped 74.8% to ₹59.07 crore for the quarter ended 30 June against ₹234.04 crore for the same quarter last year.

At 14:05 pm, Gujarat Gas was trading at ₹307.45 apiece, down 0.71% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was flat at 37,682.36 points.

Net Sales fell 58.6% to ₹1,082.92 crore in Q1 June 2020 from ₹2614.61 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) dropped 78.2% to ₹78.70 crore year-on-year in the period under review.

Gujarat Gas' total gas sales volume during the April-June quarter stood at 4.14 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD). In the given quarter, the company commercialised 13 new CNG stations.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said "Petroleum and NaturalGas Regulatory Board is expected to introduce competition in areas where marketing exclusivity has already expired. This would impact all City Gas Distributions, due to the increasing focus on industrial pollution, expect it would be easier for the stock to coup up lost volumes. However, continued outperformance in volumes and margins could lead to upward revision in estimates, along with the re-rating of the stock". The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

The company's gas sales volume has shown a robust recovery post lockdown. The company is currently flowing total volume close to 9.5 MMSCMD as against FY2019-2020 average sales of 9.44 MMSCMD. As of now, all the offices are functioning normally with highest standard of safety precautions. The firm said it currently has a comfortable liquidity position and continues to service its debt obligations.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated