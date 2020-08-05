Gujarat Gas slips 4% on weak June quarter performance

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said "Petroleum and NaturalGas Regulatory Board is expected to introduce competition in areas where marketing exclusivity has already expired. This would impact all City Gas Distributions, due to the increasing focus on industrial pollution, expect it would be easier for the stock to coup up lost volumes. However, continued outperformance in volumes and margins could lead to upward revision in estimates, along with the re-rating of the stock". The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.