Gujarat Gas tops Motilal Oswal's picks in City Gas Distribution space; here's why3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services prefers Gujarat Gas among the three City Gas Distribution companies due to its focus on the industrial segment.
Domestic brokerage, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, quickly skimmed the annual reports of Gujarat Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the three City Gas Distribution (CGD)s.Gujarat Gas continues to be Motilal Oswal's top choice among the three CGDS, said the brokerage in its latest report on Oil & Gas sector.
