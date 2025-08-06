Gujarat Kidney, EPack Prefab and Anand Rathi gets Sebi nod for IPO

India’s capital markets regulator, Sebi, has given the nod to Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, EPack Prefab Technologies, and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, clearing the way for these companies across diverse sectors to raise funds through public offerings.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Limited had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO, with a face value of ₹2, is a fresh issue of shares up to 2.2 crore equity shares.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is led by Promoter and Managing Director Dr. Pragnesh Yashwantsingh Bharpoda, an established name in the field of urology.

The hospital categorizes its healthcare services as secondary services (that is, surgical services) and tertiary services (that is, super specialty surgical services). As of March 20, 2025, on a consolidated basis, it operates six multispecialty hospitals and three pharmacies operating within its hospitals.

EPack Prefab Technologies Noida-based EPack Prefab Technologies has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The offering, with a face value of ₹2, consists of fresh issues of shares up to ₹300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 10 million equity shares by the Promoter Group and Selling Shareholders.

Incorporated in 1999, EPack Prefab Technologies has a legacy spanning over 25 years and operates across two distinct business verticals: Pre-Fab Business and EPS Packaging Business. The company sells its products under the brand names ‘EPACK PREFAB’ for its prefab business and ‘EPACK PACKAGING’ for its EPS packaging business.

It has received a Certificate of Excellence from the Golden Book of World Records for achieving the “fastest erection of a pre-engineered factory building” at Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Anand Rathi Group’s brokerage arm, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, has refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its ₹745 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Previously, the company had filed its DRHP in the month of December 2024. The IPO with a face value of ₹5 is entirely a fresh issue of shares up to ₹745 crore.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited provides a wide range of financial services, including broking, margin trading, and distribution of financial products, under the brand name ‘Anand Rathi.’ Catering to a diverse clientele, the company serves retail investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs, and institutional clients.