Gujarat Kidney IPO: Issue received solid response on Day 01, booked 1.5 times on strong retail interest

Gujarat Kidney IPO in focus: The initial public offering of Gujarat Kidney witnessed a healthy demand from both retail and non-institutional investors on its first day of bidding, December 22.

The IPO, which remains open until Wednesday, December 24, received bids for 2.02 crore shares against the total offer of 1.32 crore shares, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.53 times by the end of Day 1, according to exchange data.

Among the investor segments, the retail individual investors category saw the highest interest, as it booked 5.06 times, followed by non-institutional buyers at 1.97 times. The QIB was subscribed 0.34 times, as per the exchange data.

Advertisement

Gujarat Kidney IPO details The Gujarat Kidney is a book-built issue worth ₹250.80 crore, which is entirely a fresh issue of 2.20 crore shares. The price band of the Gujarat Kidney IPO has been fixed at ₹108– ₹114 per share.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 128 shares in one lot and up to 13 lots. At the upper end of the price band, ₹114 per share, retail investors are required to make a minimum investment of ₹14,592 per lot.

The Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment of shares is expected to be finalized on Friday, December 26. The company will initiate refunds on Monday, December 29, and the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day following refunds.

Advertisement

The shares are set to list on both NSE and BSE tentatively on Tuesday, December 30.

Gujarat Kidney GMP healthy listing As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Gujarat Kidney IPO stands at ₹07 per share, suggesting that the stock is likely to list above its issue price. Based on this GMP and the upper price band, the estimated listing price for the stock stood at ₹121, reflecting a 6.14% premium.

The GMP represents the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it’s important to note that the GMP is merely an early indicator and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in investment decisions.

Advertisement

About Gujarat Kidney The company is one of the regional healthcare companies located in the central region of the state of Gujarat and operates a chain of mid-sized multi-specialty hospitals, providing integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

On a consolidated basis, the company operates seven multispecialty hospitals and four pharmacies with a total bed capacity of 490 beds, an approved capacity of 455 beds, and an operational capacity of 340 beds, its RHP showed.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.