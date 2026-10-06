Gujarat Natural Resources sets November 5 as record date for the first-ever stock split. Details here

Gujarat Natural Resources, which is largely held by retail shareholders, announced the record date for its proposed stock split in a market regulatory filing on Tuesday. The company, which is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and trading of goods, has fixed Thursday, November 5, 2026, as the record date.

The record date will determine which shareholders are eligible for the proposed 1:10 stock split. Under the plan, each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

The record date follows after the shareholders of the company, at the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, approved the split.

"Accordingly, 1 (one) equity share of the company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each shall be subdivided/split into 10 (ten) equity shares of the company having a face value of Re. 1/- each, fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects," the company said in its filing.

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Gujarat Natural Resources focuses on Cambay Basin assets Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd is an upstream oil and gas explorer. It operates through subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries. Its step-down subsidiary, GNRL Oil & Gas Limited (GOGL), has participating interests in six producing blocks in the Cambay Basin and is the operator in five of these blocks.

The portfolio comprises the Kanawara, North Kathana, Allora, Dholasan, North Balol, and Unawa fields. In FY26, the company, along with its then step-down subsidiary, GNRL Oil & Gas Limited (GOGL), continued to undertake drilling and development activities across its oil and gas fields in the Cambay Basin.

The company progressed with its seven-well drilling campaign, including development and appraisal-cum-development drilling in the Kanawara field and drilling activities in the North Kathana field. During the year, three wells were successfully completed and brought into commercial production, contributing to an increase in field production, according to the FY26 annual report.

The company also said it commenced drilling of the fourth well, K#17, in the Kanawara field. The well was drilled to test and confirm hydrocarbons in a new fault block and successfully encountered a 24-meter hydrocarbon zone, establishing the presence of producible hydrocarbons.

Looking ahead, the company intends to continue its focus on exploration activities, operational efficiency, and prudent resource management, while evaluating opportunities for sustainable growth.