Gujarat State Petronet share price jumps over 7% as JM Financial raises target after Q3 results
Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) posted a consolidated net profit of ₹496.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, a drop from ₹590.40 crore in the September quarter.
Gujarat State Petronet share price rallied over 7% on Thursday after the company reported its December quarter earnings. Gujarat State Petronet shares jumped as much as 7.91% to ₹381.85 apiece on the BSE.
