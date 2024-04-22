Gujarat State Petronet share price locked at 20% lower circuit after PNGRB cuts pipeline transmission tariff
Gujarat State Petronet share price was locked at 20% lower circuit on Monday after Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) cut the pressure transmission tariff on the company’s Gujarat pipeline network by 47%.
