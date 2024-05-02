Gujarat Toolroom share price hits upper circuit on second day in a row ahead of Q4 results 2024
Small-cap stock below ₹50: Gujarat Toolroom share price has been hitting the upper circuit after the company declared the date of announcement of Q4 results 2024
Q4 results 2024: Gujarat Toolroom share price has been on an uptrend for the last two days. The small-cap stock of 162 crore came under the radar of Dalal Street bulls when the company declared its board meeting date for discussing and approving the financial results for Q4FY24. In an exchange filing, the small-cap company informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting date and its agenda on April 29 2024. After this stock market news outbreak, small-cap stock below ₹50 touched a 5 per cent upper circuit on all following sessions, i.e., on Tuesday and Thursday. In other words, the small-cap stock has been hitting the upper circuit for the last two straight sessions.
