Gujarat-based pharma stock jumps over 15% despite stock market crash; here's why

Gujarat Themis Biosyn shares jumped over 15% on Friday, 24 April as the company prepares to acquire a range of anti-tuberculosis (TB) and anti-infective brands from Sanofi, the French-based parent company of the Sanofi group.

According to a stock exchange announcement made late Thursday, the firm has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement to buy 13 well-established branded generic products that have a strong market presence in over 55 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, for Euro 158 million, equivalent to ₹1,740 crore, which will be paid in cash upon closing.

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Interestingly, the size of the transaction is nearly 50% of the current market capitalization of Gujarat Themis Biosyn, which stands at ₹3,520 crore.

The transaction is anticipated to be finalised by the end of December 2026 and will be financed through an optimal blend of debt and equity. It is projected that the deal will enhance earnings per share (EPS), bolstered by profitable sales of branded generics, vertical integration, and improved operational efficiency, according to the firm.

The acquisition will encompass marketing authorizations, brands, regulatory files, inventory, and associated commercial rights. The transaction will not include the transfer of manufacturing facilities or personnel, resulting in a capital-efficient and asset-light expansion for the company, as stated in their announcement.

The portfolio in question reported net sales of around Euro 62 million for the fiscal year ending 2025. The firm mentioned that this acquisition will bolster its global pharmaceutical platform and increase its footprint in the anti-infective market.

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The agreement would grant instant access to both regulated and semi-regulated markets, allowing the company to expand its global presence. Additionally, it would present a significant chance for forward integration, enabling the company to utilize its current strengths in fermentation-derived intermediates and APIs to bolster the purchased finished dosage formulations portfolio and enhance returns throughout the value chain, according to the company.



Gujarat Themis Biosyn share price today Gujarat Themis Biosyn share price today opened at ₹330.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹373.20, and an intraday low of ₹317 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock is witnessing a strong price and volume breakout, gaining over 13% alongside a sharp surge in volumes. He noted that a saucer pattern breakout has emerged, indicating a bullish trend continuation, with prices likely to extend towards the ₹420–430 range. On the downside, ₹340 is expected to act as a strong support level.

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